First Network Selected: CBS Sports to air Pro Volleyball Federation matches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The recently created Pro Volleyball Federation, which includes the Omaha Supernovas, has officially struck a deal with its first media partner: CBS Sports.

“The multi-year CBS Sports agreement includes a minimum of 10 matches to be aired in 2024, plus the semifinals and championship match of Pro Volleyball Federation’s championship weekend,” according to a press release from PVF.

“The CBS Sports matches will be aired primarily on CBS Sports Network in 2024, with opportunities for matches to also be aired on CBS throughout the term of the partnership. The League’s complete national broadcast schedule, along with additional media rights partners, will be announced at a later date.”

The inaugural season for PVF begins on Wednesday, January 24th in Omaha, when the Supernovas host the Atlanta Vibe at 7:00 p.m.

Pro Volleyball Federation co-founder Dave Whinham shared the following statement about the new partnership with CBS Sports.

“This is another groundbreaking day in the history of Pro Volleyball Federation. In CBS Sports we have a great partner that believes in the growth of women’s professional volleyball in North America. We are very proud of this relationship and excited about the dynamic new ways we will be able to present our matches within the CBS Sports platform.”

