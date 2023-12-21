Even after death of therapy dog ‘Dude,’ Omaha volunteer continues to help cancer patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since 2017, Linda Norling and her dog, Dude, volunteered one day a week at Methodist Hospital, visiting cancer patients.

“It was just such a great place to volunteer,” Norling said. “We didn’t really want to go anywhere else.”

Dude did more than lift cancer patients’ spirits. Being a cancer survivor himself, he shared a common bond with them.

“It was just a great experience,” Norling said. “Everybody would follow him on Facebook or Instagram and he got to be quite the little celebrity.”

Dude previously had surgery to remove his oral cancer twice, but it started coming back in July.

“It turns out that he had hemangiosarcoma,” Norling said.

She said Dude made his last visit to Methodist Hospital July 5. Five days later, he was gone. Dude was 12 years old.

His death wasn’t the only hit Norling took. She said her boss died in a plane crash in Montana and she lost her job.

Overall, a tough year for Norling.

“I knew Dude would want me to continue doing therapy work because that was important to both of us,” she said. “I was trying to figure out, ‘Well, how do I do that?’ You get a puppy, you have to wait two or three years. You just don’t find dogs that are therapy ready.”

However, a friend on Instagram named Becky threw her a lifeline.

“She said, ‘You’re probably not going to believe this, but I’d like to give you Trinity so you could continue doing therapy work,’” Norling said.

Trinity is a 2-year-old Labrador, who Norling said is well trained for therapy visits.

Becky drove her all the way from Oak Hill, West Virginia.

With Trinity at her side, Norling is back to work at Methodist every Tuesday and Wednesday.

One patient told 6 News they are especially grateful for the visits this time of year.

Joan hill/cancer patient

“Including my family, she’s been my best visitor because she doesn’t talk back,” Joan Hill said.

“It also takes the thought of my disease away. Having her here, her letting me pet her and love her, the last thing on my mind is what I’m facing the next eternity.”

As for Norling, she said she can’t thank her Instagram friend Becky enough.

“I could never repay her for this gift,” she said. “That’s why we do what we do: Make the lives of the patients and staff, bringing smiles and comfort—whatever they need—that’s how we’re giving back.”

She calls Trinity her silver lining, and said being able to end the year on a high note after all that’s happened brings her a lot of joy.

