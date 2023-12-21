Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy skies and mild weather persists, drizzle possible Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Don’t plan on seeing much sun through Christmas! After a cloudy Wednesday we’ll keep skies fairly overcast through the holiday. Cloud cover makes way for areas of drizzle Thursday... best chances mainly S of the Metro through the morning and then spreading N from midday on. By the evening we’ll see a better change for spotty showers. The clouds won’t stop us from warming, most see highs in the 50s!

Thursday forecast (wowt)

The unsettled pattern continues with a break between systems Friday and most of Saturday... a low pressure system approaches this weekend bringing rain chances Saturday night through Christmas Day.

Unsettled pattern (wowt)

Snow will be possible to the W of the viewing area. You’ll see a higher chance of seeing a White Christmas as you travel into the panhandle.

Snow on Christmas (wowt)

We’ll see a potential change to a wintry mix by Monday night through Tuesday as colder air moves in behind the low pressure system. Plenty of moisture will be possible through Christmas... E Nebraska could see .25″-1″. more possible for W Iowa!

Rain potential through Christmas (wowt)

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

