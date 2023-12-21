Creighton retires Doug McDermott’s No. 3 jersey in memorable pregame ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Doug McDermott’s No. 3 jersey was retired Wednesday at CHI Health Center, prior to Creighton’s Big East opener against Villanova.

The Bluejays all-time leading scorer was visibly moved as his banner was unveiled in the rafters before a raucous crowd of 17,333 that included 20 of his former teammates.

“I really just want to thank my teammates, my family and every single person in this crowd for making this the best four years of my life,” he said, acknowledging he was struggling to keep the ‘emotion’ out of his voice. “This will always be home for me.”

More men have walked on the moon (12) then have scored 3,000 points in a college basketball career (11). McDermott’s 3,150 points rank seventh all-time. His 26.7 points and seven rebounds per game in his senior season earned him National Player of the Year recognition and the Bluejays immediate respect in the newly reconfigured Big East conference in 2013-14.

Greg McDermott, his coach and father, began his remarks with an admission.

“Doug, you were right, I shouldn’t have redshirted you your freshman year. It’s time to come clean with that,” Greg said, drawing laughs throughout the arena before taking a more serious tone. “I just want to thank you on behalf of our program and your family and also thank [your teammates] that was so instrumental to the success we had at that time.”

With the clock winding down before gametime, Doug called Jahenns Manigat, his college teammate and roommate, to mid-court to lead the crowd in a ‘Let’s Go Jays’ chant to end the ceremony.

McDermott will rejoin the Spurs Thursday as they take on the Bulls in Chicago at 7:00p.m.

