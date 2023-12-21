Burglar sentenced for Cass County burglary spree

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pickup driver pulls in front of a Cass County home, not to make a delivery, but to attempt a break-in and steal from a medicine cabinet.

The homeowner, who isn’t home, is a senior citizen who the suspect befriended by doing odd jobs. Authorities alleged the same burglar stole pain meds from six Cass County homes last spring.

Caught, and convicted, Robert Hanes faced sentencing this week.

“I live every day in my small community with guilt and shame knowing what I did to these people that were friends,” Hanes said. “I’m looking forward to the day that I cant try to make amends.”

Hanes pleaded no contest to multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

“He needs continuous monitoring and he absolutely needs punishment and jail time for this crime wave that he committed in our county,” said Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone.

Perrone says video footage for an attempted break-in shows clear intent.

For law enforcement, inexpensive home security systems like Ring are invaluable in helping them identify suspects and make arrests.

In this case, the convicted burglar clearly knows the importance of that footage.

In the video, Hanes comes out of the victim’s garage and grabs what looks like a hooked pole to move the security camera away from where he’s trying to break in.

Unsuccessful, Hanes then moves the camera back into position, but the Ring already had alerted the homeowner and deputies arrested Hanes nearby.

So, Hanes received four year’s probation. One of his victims, who declined an interview, had her home targeted by Hanes twice. She told 6 News that her sense of security has been lost for a lifetime.

Perrone says he’d never seen a case where a thief steals prescription pain medication directly out of several homes. A Sheriff’s captain told6 News that it’s also a rare crime in Douglas County. Usually, valuables are stolen and pawned for the money to buy opioids.

