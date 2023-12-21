Ambulance involved in crash in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance, at 204th and Harrison streets.

Reports of the crash came in around 10:15 a.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene. Authorites from Omaha and Gretna have also responded.

