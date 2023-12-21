Ambulance involved in crash in southwest Omaha
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance, at 204th and Harrison streets.
Reports of the crash came in around 10:15 a.m.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene. Authorites from Omaha and Gretna have also responded.
