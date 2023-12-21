We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ambulance involved in crash in southwest Omaha

Emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance, at 204th and Harrison streets.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance, at 204th and Harrison streets.

Reports of the crash came in around 10:15 a.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene. Authorites from Omaha and Gretna have also responded.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Get the latest breaking news updates delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen
Nebraska Sec. of State comments on Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from ballot
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
Caleb Benning, right, signed with the Huskers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023. His dad,...
Westside athlete Caleb Benning becomes Huskers legacy recruit
Ofc. Adam Fisher with the Omaha Police Department is being celebrated for his efforts in...
Police officer celebrated for saving Omaha middle school student’s life
18-year-old in custody as suspect in fatal shooting near Carter Lake last month

Latest News

Emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an...
COURTESY VIDEO: Ambulance involved in crash in West Omaha
Traffic lights with new features are being installed around the Omaha metro to increase the...
New traffic lights to increase safety for Omaha pedestrians
Traffic lights with new features are being installed around the Omaha metro to increase the...
New Omaha traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety
Passenger drop-off and pick-up procedures have changed at Eppley Airfield.
Curb lane construction along Eppley Airfield limits main northbound roadway to airport