Westside athlete Caleb Benning becomes Huskers legacy recruit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside three-star athlete Caleb Benning officially signed with Nebraska on Wednesday, marking the end of a long recruiting process.

“It feels very surreal,” Benning said. “This process started a long time ago. So a quick five-minute ceremony to finally be a part of Nebraska, it feels great.”

Benning said he will stay at Westside through the school year and join the Huskers in June. Nebraska intends to use him at defensive back.

“Being Coach Rhule’s first official class and having a whole offseason to recruit, I think we can do something special at Nebraska and that’s the plan,” he said.

In heading to Lincoln, Benning follows in the footsteps of his parents. His father, Damon Benning, played I-back for Nebraska from 1992-96, helping lead the Huskers to back-to-back national championships. His mother, Tanya Franck, played soccer at Nebraska.

“Just them allowing me to do my own thing and choose Nebraska makes it a lot more special.”

Nebraska boasts one its best recruiting classes in decades with the addition of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. As a fellow Huskers legacy, Benning is looking forward to creating close bonds with the star quarterback.

“I know our families are pretty close so I have no doubt we’ll get close, but it’s been a new brotherhood,” he said. “We’ve been texting a lot, the group chat had been pretty active, pretty hyped. A talent like him, I think this class can be very special.”

Benning was one of four Warriors signing with colleges. Three-star athlete Teddy Rezac signed with Notre Dame and linebacker Beau Ryan signed with South Dakota. Preston Okafor also signed with Nebraska as a preferred walk on.

