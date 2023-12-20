Waverly’s water worries continue into winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just outside the Waverly city office building, a lonely tumbleweed sits in the middle of the street, waiting to blow across the drought-racked community. Inside, Mayor Bill Gerdes scans grim spreadsheets that highlight the drop in well levels this past year.

“It seems like I go to bed thinking about water,” Gerdes said. “I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about water, I wake up in the morning thinking about water and I talk about water too darn much during the day.”

It’s not a desert city, but some of the wells are close to drying up.

As Lancaster County heads into winter, no one is watering lawns or playing in pools, which means overall water usage is almost half of some of the hottest days. But it can take years before rain water settles into the wells.

“I look at what were the wells’ conditions last January and, you know, are they going to recover to those levels in the next month,” Gerdes said. “And you know, we’ll see.”

Waverly is a city of two seemingly contradictory signs: for-sale signs and water emergency signs. There are signs of growth, where foundations for new homes were just poured and signs that capture the crisis seething just under the surface.

Waverly’s growth is something Gerdes, and State Sen. Beau Ballard, who represents people in the area, said they want to protect.

“I think Waverly’s potential is unmatched across the state,” Ballard said.

Ballard said he plans to champion the issue in the coming legislative session. Right now, he said, he’s working on a bill that would make grant money available to Waverly for water investment.

“It’s a huge issue, a huge burden for these people, for people in smaller communities to undergo,” Ballard said. “So the state needs to partner.”

Gerdes said Lincoln’s ‘Water 2.0′ could also help Waverly, but that’s decades out.

Right now, Gerdes said Waverly is in talks with Lincoln to see if the city can purchase water, and it’s contracted an engineering firm to find spots to dig wells while it works to get a now defunct well back into action.

“We will overcome,” Gerdes said. “Just not sure how that’s going to happen yet, but we will.”

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.