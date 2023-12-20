We are Local
Verizon customers happy with service improvement in rural Iowa town

Verizon customers in Logan, Iowa, are pleased with the company's response to their concerns about service outages across the town.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - Three months ago, a 6 On Your Side report highlighted some Verizon customers in the small rural town of Logan, Iowa, who raised concerns.

Verizon listened.

“Right after the [6 News] story, they sent somebody out and he came around the town and he was analyzing the service in different places,” said Tom Springhower, and EMT in Logan. “He acknowledged there was a problem.”

Volunteer first responders need to know who will show up to man emergency equipment, and a special app on their Verizon cell phones gives the chief an electronic roll call.

“There used to be just a steady circle, we’d get no reception here at all,” said Chief Craig Charbonneau with the Logan Fire Department. “But now? [It’s] perfect. It popped right up on the first poke.”

To stay up on improved signal strength, Verizon has eyes on the ground.

The resident of Logan might notice a car driving around with black knobs on top. Those are antennas telling Verizon just how strong the signal is now since the changed have been made.

With a laptop riding shotgun, Verizon System Performance Engineer Stuart Sveeggen not only analyzes the strength of cell signals, but how quickly customers get the service they pay for.

Sveeggen says Verizon will stay on top of the test results.

Verizon relied on a tower seven miles from Logan, but added a cell site overlooking the town. Now first responders are more confident in the rapid response of their cell phones.

A Verizon spokesperson told 6 News that the new cell site near Logan is part of an ongoing network upgrade across Iowa. The company says a team of engineers will continue conducting tests regularly.

