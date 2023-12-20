Teen tells Omaha Police he was stabbed in fight near school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was reportedly stabbed during a fight Tuesday near Benson High School.

The boy arrived at Immanuel Hospital about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and later told police about the fight near the school, located at 52nd and Maple streets, and said the attacker had also tried to stab his brother.

The boy’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to Wednesday’s OPD report.

OPD is asking the community for help with its investigation. Anyone with information about the incident, which can be reported anonymously, is asked to call 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or with the P3 Tips app.



