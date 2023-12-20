Retired Bellevue teacher serves metro seniors with transportation

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Maureen Kowker is 81. Two-and-a-half years ago, she lost her husband of 56 years.

“I was getting pretty depressed because I hadn’t been out of the house,” she said. “I have no family in Nebraska.”

One day, while scrolling Facebook she found Katie Herbert’s new service, “My Ol’ Friend.”

“And I thought, ‘Oh, thank God,’” said Kowker.

Herbert is a retired Bellevue Public Schools teacher who recently started a new senior transportation service.

“When I tried to come up with something to do new after retirement, I knew it had to be fun,” said Herbert.

She’s helping fill the need for transportation among metro seniors, which can be a challenge.

A study in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, conducted by the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, showed 2-in-3 seniors 65 years and older can’t get public transportation because of distance or physical disabilities.

That leaves them unable to get to doctors, grocery stores or even to see their friends and family.

My Ol’ Friend is more than getting seniors to and from appointments. They’ll go grocery shopping, have lunch, or even see a play.

Kowker’s first ride with Katie was to Whole Foods for fish, which she said she hadn’t been able to buy for months. That ride was the start of a new friendship.

“It was the first time I had been out of the house in months All of a sudden my spirits were soaring. I had someone to talk to because I live alone. It was wonderful,” said Kowker. “It’s a service but she’s also a friend.”

Kowker has tried other forms of transportation before, but the public options don’t take her where she needs to go, like her doctor appointments. Herbert does charge for her services but says she works with clients depending on the appointment request, time, and location.

“I know I can call Katie and she’ll take me,” said Kowker.

This service relieves the strain on family members too. Pam Kouba and her kids help her mom as much as they can but sometimes it’s not enough.

“It’s just nice to know if you’re in a pinch or whatever, that Katie’s there,” said Kouba.

Some days, Herbert gets as much back as she gives.

“It’s amazing. Absolutely amazing. There are days that I’m not sure who gets helped more,” said Herbert.

In less than two months, she’s helped 20 people and counting. She said she’s happy with her impact on the senior community.

“I’m not an Uber driver. I’m just someone who wants to help some people out. So where it’s at right now I’m happy with. Where it goes in the future, I have no idea. We’ll just take it as it comes,” said Herbert.

