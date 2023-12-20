We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Raiola signs, Huskers announce nationally-ranked recruiting class

FULL VIDEO: Matt Rhule Signing Day Press Conference (12/20/23)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dylan Raiola, the nation’s #1-rated high school quarterback, signed his National Letter of Intent to Nebraska on Wednesday morning. Raiola headlines a recruiting class that is regarded as one of the Huskers’ best over the past decade.

Raiola flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska earlier this week. He’s the son of former Nebraska standout Dominic Raiola. The 6′3 QB is a 5-star prospect, according to the major recruiting services. He’s Nebraska’s highest-ranked signee in program history.

The Huskers also landed another quarterback in the 2024 class in Daniel Kaelin from Bellevue West. Kaelin signed with the Huskers on Wednesday, along with classmates Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris. The class also includes Ainsworth athlete Carter Nelson, the top in-state prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule will formally announce the Huskers’ signing class during a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Nebraska is expected to have roughly 25 newcomers for the upcoming season.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize
Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
Nordstrom Rack coming to Omaha’s Village Pointe shopping center
Nebraska gun owners organization suing Omaha over new weapons ordinances
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme

Latest News

Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning signed with the Huskers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023.
Westside athlete Caleb Benning becomes Huskers legacy recruit
Caleb Benning, right, signed with the Huskers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023. His dad,...
Westside athlete Caleb Benning becomes Huskers legacy recruit
The first-ever Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
First-ever Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl to be played Tuesday night
Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska on Monday.
Huskers land 2024 5-star QB Dylan Raiola