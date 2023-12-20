We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police officer celebrated for saving Omaha middle school student’s life

Ofc. Adam Fisher with the Omaha Police Department is being celebrated for his efforts in saving the life of a middle school student.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In October, a disturbance call sent police officer Adam Fisher and his partner to King Science Middle School in North Omaha.

But what Fisher didn’t know that day: he wouldn’t be dealing with a disturbance call at all.

“When we approached the south doors and walked into the hallway, that’s when we noticed a child that was laying on the ground, on his side,” Fisher said.

While walking through the school to address the disturbance they were called there for, Fisher realized another student was suffering from a medical emergency.

“I noticed he had lost body function and wasn’t breathing,” Fisher said. “I checked his pulse on his neck and wasn’t getting any sign that there was a pulse there, checked his wrist, didn’t get any sign that he had a pulse there, checked for chest rise and then I put my ear up to his mouth to try to hear if he was breathing and he wasn’t.”

So, Fisher did what any officer would do — he acted quickly.

“I made the decision that it was time to do CPR,” he said.

While he was performing CPR, Fisher says school staff got the AED and his partner has already called for medical help.

In a matter of minutes, the student was on his way to a local hospital. After some time, Fisher’s adrenaline wore off, too.

“I realized what I did after,” Fisher said. “I was having some emotions, definitely said a prayer for him.”

Thankfully, he didn’t have to wait long to get his first update on the student.

“I was told he had a pulse and that he was doing okay, so that was good to know before I went home after that.”

Thanks to Fisher’s quick actions, the student lives. Within a few weeks, he made a full recovery.

“I’m in close communication with his school resource officer who informed me that he is back to school and he’s doing really well.”

But Fisher isn’t one to take credit for playing a major role in the life-saving event.

“I don’t think I am anything special, I think it was a team effort. Because of the great work OPS did, great work that OFD and my partner and UNMC did, that’s why he’s here today.”

The Omaha Police Department later awarded Fisher with the “Preservation of Life” award. But Fisher tells 6 News he was simply doing his job.

“I just want to serve the community, I really do. And help people as much as I can. A ribbon and a medal is not why I’m here.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Jordan Humphrey, sentenced to prison in the murder of 18-year-old Dayton Wenz.
First of three charged in Omaha teen’s 2022 homicide sentenced to prison
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from...
Two arrested in connection with marijuana grow operation appear in court
Police Lights Generic
Omaha man wanted for alleged role in Council Bluffs homicide booked into jail
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigart Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course weighing options for clubhouse repair

Latest News

Omaha fire officials say a Tuesday afternoon blaze at a mobile home park was accidental.
Omaha fire investigators rule mobile home park blaze accidental
Police Mental Health
Omaha City Council raises pay for police’s mental health co-responders
Natalie Miller.
Lincoln woman arrested for bringing synthetic marijuana to RTC inmate, NSP says
The Omaha City Council convened on Tuesday for its final meeting of 2023.
Omaha City Councilmembers hold final meeting of 2023