Police officer celebrated for saving Omaha middle school student’s life

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In October, a disturbance call sent police officer Adam Fisher and his partner to King Science Middle School in North Omaha.

But what Fisher didn’t know that day: he wouldn’t be dealing with a disturbance call at all.

“When we approached the south doors and walked into the hallway, that’s when we noticed a child that was laying on the ground, on his side,” Fisher said.

While walking through the school to address the disturbance they were called there for, Fisher realized another student was suffering from a medical emergency.

“I noticed he had lost body function and wasn’t breathing,” Fisher said. “I checked his pulse on his neck and wasn’t getting any sign that there was a pulse there, checked his wrist, didn’t get any sign that he had a pulse there, checked for chest rise and then I put my ear up to his mouth to try to hear if he was breathing and he wasn’t.”

So, Fisher did what any officer would do — he acted quickly.

“I made the decision that it was time to do CPR,” he said.

While he was performing CPR, Fisher says school staff got the AED and his partner has already called for medical help.

In a matter of minutes, the student was on his way to a local hospital. After some time, Fisher’s adrenaline wore off, too.

“I realized what I did after,” Fisher said. “I was having some emotions, definitely said a prayer for him.”

Thankfully, he didn’t have to wait long to get his first update on the student.

“I was told he had a pulse and that he was doing okay, so that was good to know before I went home after that.”

Thanks to Fisher’s quick actions, the student lives. Within a few weeks, he made a full recovery.

“I’m in close communication with his school resource officer who informed me that he is back to school and he’s doing really well.”

But Fisher isn’t one to take credit for playing a major role in the life-saving event.

“I don’t think I am anything special, I think it was a team effort. Because of the great work OPS did, great work that OFD and my partner and UNMC did, that’s why he’s here today.”

The Omaha Police Department later awarded Fisher with the “Preservation of Life” award. But Fisher tells 6 News he was simply doing his job.

“I just want to serve the community, I really do. And help people as much as I can. A ribbon and a medal is not why I’m here.”

