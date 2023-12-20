Omaha fire investigators rule mobile home park blaze accidental

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire officials say a Tuesday afternoon blaze at a mobile home park was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to the Meadowbrook Estates mobile home park off 150th and F Streets around 3:30 p.m. Crews found smoke and flames coming from a kitchen in one of the homes and a working fire was declared.

Crews were able to knock out the flames within 10 minutes. The cause was determined to be a stovetop that had been left on; no one was home at the time.

One occupant was displaced. The Nebraska Humane Society was called in to assist with five deceased pets.

Damage is estimated at $37,500.

