We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha fire investigators rule mobile home park blaze accidental

Omaha fire officials say a Tuesday afternoon blaze at a mobile home park was accidental.
Omaha fire officials say a Tuesday afternoon blaze at a mobile home park was accidental.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire officials say a Tuesday afternoon blaze at a mobile home park was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to the Meadowbrook Estates mobile home park off 150th and F Streets around 3:30 p.m. Crews found smoke and flames coming from a kitchen in one of the homes and a working fire was declared.

Crews were able to knock out the flames within 10 minutes. The cause was determined to be a stovetop that had been left on; no one was home at the time.

One occupant was displaced. The Nebraska Humane Society was called in to assist with five deceased pets.

Damage is estimated at $37,500.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Jordan Humphrey, sentenced to prison in the murder of 18-year-old Dayton Wenz.
First of three charged in Omaha teen’s 2022 homicide sentenced to prison
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from...
Two arrested in connection with marijuana grow operation appear in court
Police Lights Generic
Omaha man wanted for alleged role in Council Bluffs homicide booked into jail
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigart Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course weighing options for clubhouse repair

Latest News

Police Mental Health
Omaha City Council raises pay for police’s mental health co-responders
Natalie Miller.
Lincoln woman arrested for bringing synthetic marijuana to RTC inmate, NSP says
The Omaha City Council convened on Tuesday for its final meeting of 2023.
Omaha City Councilmembers hold final meeting of 2023
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Follow the Money: What happens to ESA funds for students who leave private school?