Omaha fire investigators rule mobile home park blaze accidental
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire officials say a Tuesday afternoon blaze at a mobile home park was accidental.
OFD tells 6 News they were called to the Meadowbrook Estates mobile home park off 150th and F Streets around 3:30 p.m. Crews found smoke and flames coming from a kitchen in one of the homes and a working fire was declared.
Crews were able to knock out the flames within 10 minutes. The cause was determined to be a stovetop that had been left on; no one was home at the time.
One occupant was displaced. The Nebraska Humane Society was called in to assist with five deceased pets.
Damage is estimated at $37,500.
