Omaha City Councilmembers hold final meeting of 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several items of note were discussed Tuesday afternoon, during the Omaha City Council’s final meeting of the year.

Among the topics discussed were future city council member staff salaries and the salary for the new mayor. Both items passed Tuesday, with Aimee Melton of District 7 and Don Rowe of District 5 voting “no” for the council member salary increase. The increase in the next mayor’s salary was unanimously approved.

Salaries will increase at 3% per year over four years beginning in 2027. The salary increases are stated in the city’s charter.

A final vote on amending the lease revenue bonds for the streetcar and establishing a lease purchase agreement for the construction of and equipping of the streetcar were also discussed and voted on. Both of those passed with Juanita Johnson of District 2 voting “no.”

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday passed items regarding funding and construction in relation to the city's street car project.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority met earlier this month and say they’re on budget and on track for the project. Mainline construction is scheduled between the summer of 2024 through the spring of 2027.

A public hearing and vote regarding the Spencer Homes East demolition project and the approval of funding and grants for the plan was also held. Those who spoke at the podium were largely in favor of its demolition, but expressed concerns about the building sitting vacant for such a long time with no security for residents in the interim. Both items were unanimously approved by the council. Demolition can begin as early as Wednesday with Mayor Jean Stothert’s signature.

Also discussed -- a public hearing regarding an ordinance to amend the city code to increase the annual fee to license dogs and cats by $1.25 in 2024, and by another dollar in 2026. If approved at the next meeting on Jan. 9, it would take effect as of the start of the year.

Additionally, another amendment will increase fees for non-domestic animal removal. The Nebraska Humane Society’s Pam Wiese commented in favor of both increases, saying the last pet licensure increase was in 2016. She says prices keep increasing and amending this ordinance will greatly help NHS’s Animal Control services as well.

