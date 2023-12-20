We are Local
Omaha City Council raises pay for police’s mental health co-responders

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday passed a new ordinance to help police respond to mental health crises.
By Joe Harris
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance giving the green light to raise the pay for mental health crisis co-responders embedded with Omaha Police.

It changes the lowest salary for these positions from $47,757 to $55,141. It also requires co-responders to have a master’s degree.

A 2017 incident between Omaha police and Zachary Bear Heels was the spark that pushed the move to have mental health crisis co-responders.

While trying to get Bear Heel—who had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder—into custody, he resisted. Things became physical and he died in police custody.

The incident cost the city too. It settled with Bear Heels’ estate and his mother for $550,000 in 2020.

The Omaha Police Department later began adding mental health co-responders to help with situations involving a mental health crisis.

“Police have recognized that the co-responders are a very positive de-escalation tool they can use that helps the community,” Councilman Danny Begley said. “When people are going through mental health crisis issues in their lives, it’s a great tool that the police department has deployed to help de-escalate and address those situations.”

Begley said increasing the starting base pay for these co-responders is important for bringing in the right people.

“It’s elevating the base pay to make sure we get great candidates who continue to apply for that important position that, again, not only helps the police department and the stretched resources that they have, but also it’s a great tool for the community when people are going through mental health crises in their lives.”

Begley said he got several positive emails from constituents about a meeting OPD’s Southwest precinct had earlier this month regarding the co-responders. He truly feels it’s a benefit to not just police, but the entire community.

Now that the ordinance is approved, it will take effect in 15 days.

