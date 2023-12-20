New traffic lights to increase safety for Omaha pedestrians

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to cross a busy Dodge Street in Omaha can be a difficult task for pedestrians.

That’s why people rely on traffic signals telling them it’s safe to cross. But that doesn’t necessarily guarantee safety.

Some drivers need to remember that red means stop. 6 News observed a driver who made a left-hand turn more than four seconds after the light turned red.

While the City of Omaha admits it can’t fix poor driving habits, its traffic light communication system is being upgraded with fiber, replacing the still functioning but outdated current version.

“It communicated via dial-up so we don’t get the real-time information back, but where we’ve made upgrades, we get a lot of new features that help us make things more efficient and safer,” said city traffic engineer Jeff Riesselman. “In location where you know we’ve upgraded equipment is where you see a yellow flashing arrow. We now have the capability through the fiber communications to have traffic monitoring camera that [allow] us to actively monitor areas that might normally be congested.”

Riesselman says the yellow turn lights initially confused some drivers, but most have adjusted. The flashing turn light is more visible, and a solid yellow means the light will change to red.

Another new feature allows pedestrians to get a “walk” signal a few seconds before a driver’s light changes. That puts pedestrians more in a driver’s few.

As for the cameras at the intersections, Riesselman says they replaced senors, giving traffic engineers a better pciture and the ability to adjust flow during heavy traffic.

In the Blackstone District, there’s a center turn lane along with signs warning drivers that pedestrians have the right-of-way. Those have reduced driver speeds by about 5 mph.

Riesselman says the new Omaha Streetcar that’s going to be constructed will make the area even safer, acting as a mobile traffic calming device.

“Those features provide a better level of safety and compliance,” Riesselman said.

And there’s now pedestrian hybrid beacons, which are designed to keep traffic moving and pedestrians safe.

“[The beacons] allow traffic to continue if the pedestrian has completed their crossing,” Riesselman said. “So, they need to stop when it’s solid red and then when it’s flashing red, traffic can then continue if no other pedestrians are president.

Riesselman says the beacons will be more in the middle of a block than at intersections.

“Risk is always present when you cross the street,” he said. “I would urge all pedestrians, no matter what levels of features exist, to do the old fashioned ‘look both ways.’”

