Nebraska, Iowa participating states in AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ holiday service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Both Nebraska and Iowa are participating state’s in this year’s AAA “Two to Go” service.

The program aims to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holidays. AAA will offer free tow service to anyone who is unfit to operate a vehicle in a last-resort manner.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said AAA spokesman Brian Ortner in a press release. “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

AAA’s Tow to Go will run from Friday, Dec. 22 through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

AAA emphasizes that Tow to Go cannot be scheduled in advance; that it’s designed only as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. They encourage everyone celebrating the holidays to always have a designated driver in place.

But, if something doesn’t go to plan, AAA will be there to help.

A driver who is impaired can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO and a confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle will be provided to a safe location within 10 miles of where the driver is picked up.

Tow to Go is completely free to all people, AAA members and non-members, but the organization says the Tow to Go service may not always be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

The Auto Club Group is behind the tow truck drivers who are available with the Tow to Go program, which is now in its 25th year. Since its inception, the Auto Club Group estimates its removed over 25,000 impaired drivers from the roadways.

In addition to Nebraska and Iowa, other participating states include Wisconsin, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee.

