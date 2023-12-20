Lincoln Police investigating suspicious death and concealing of human remains

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 76-year-old man was found dead in his home, while another man has been cited in connection to his death.

Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Jason Stille said officers responded to 12th and New Hampshire for a welfare check around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, following concerns from family members about the well-being of the 76-year-old. LPD smelled natural gas coming from the home and called Lincoln Fire and Rescue for assistance.

After LFR turned off the gas and improved air quality, they discovered 45-year-old Alaric Harden inside, conscious and alert. He received medical treatment before being taken to an area hospital.

Crews also found the 76-year-old man, whom police believe had died in the home a few days earlier. An autopsy scheduled for Thursday morning will provide more details on the cause and timeline of death.

Upon release from the hospital, Harden was cited and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail for removing or concealing human remains.

The relationship between Harden and the deceased man remains unclear, and authorities are investigating whether Harden lived at the residence or was a transient.

A gas stove is believed to be the source of the gas.

LPD investigators are continuing to process the scene, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD’s nonemergency line or Crime Stoppers.

Alaric Harden (none)

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.