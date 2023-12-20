We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln Police investigating suspicious death and concealing of human remains

By Danielle Shenk
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 76-year-old man was found dead in his home, while another man has been cited in connection to his death.

Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Jason Stille said officers responded to 12th and New Hampshire for a welfare check around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, following concerns from family members about the well-being of the 76-year-old. LPD smelled natural gas coming from the home and called Lincoln Fire and Rescue for assistance.

After LFR turned off the gas and improved air quality, they discovered 45-year-old Alaric Harden inside, conscious and alert. He received medical treatment before being taken to an area hospital.

Crews also found the 76-year-old man, whom police believe had died in the home a few days earlier. An autopsy scheduled for Thursday morning will provide more details on the cause and timeline of death.

Upon release from the hospital, Harden was cited and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail for removing or concealing human remains.

The relationship between Harden and the deceased man remains unclear, and authorities are investigating whether Harden lived at the residence or was a transient.

A gas stove is believed to be the source of the gas.

LPD investigators are continuing to process the scene, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD’s nonemergency line or Crime Stoppers.

Alaric Harden
Alaric Harden(none)

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
Nordstrom Rack coming to Omaha’s Village Pointe shopping center
Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize
Nebraska gun owners organization suing Omaha over new weapons ordinances
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigart Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course weighing options for clubhouse repair

Latest News

Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning signed with the Huskers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023.
Westside athlete Caleb Benning becomes Huskers legacy recruit
Caleb Benning signed with the Huskers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023.
Westside athlete Caleb Benning becomes Huskers legacy recruit
Wednesday Afternoon Outlook
Cloud cover takes hold with most precipitation holding off until the weekend
Verizon customers in Logan, Iowa, are pleased with the company's response to their concerns...
Verizon customers happy with service improvement in rural Iowa town