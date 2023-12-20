We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln man sets up glowing tribute to ‘Christmas Vacation’ movie

Rick Dietze arranges scenes from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" in his front yard and synchronizes the displays to music and quotes from the movie.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a character named Clark Griswold decks out his family’s home with 25,000 Christmas lights. In Lincoln, Rick Dietze’s house display beats the Griswolds’ with about 33,000 LED bulbs synchronized to music and movie quotes.

The Christmas classic (and the Internet) taught Dietze everything he knows about exterior illumination.

“We’d always watch the movie every holiday,” Dietze said. “And then it’s all my dad and uncles talk about during those holiday gatherings was ‘Christmas Vacation.’

Dietze started this tradition about five years ago, but this year, he doubled the amount of lights on the roof- about 16,000.

“It’s getting a little hard to step on the roof up there and start putting up the lights,” chucked Dietze. “I did not staple any lights up there.”

Set up all around his home are scenes from his favorite Christmas movie. The display starts with the Griswold’s trip to pick out their family Christmas tree. A tree is strapped to the top of a 1989 Ford Taurus station wagon. Dietze sprayed foam on the end of the trunk and stuck branches in it to resemble roots.

“(The car) has no steering, the two bumpers are cracked, but hey, look at it,” Dietze said, gesturing toward the car. “It’s got nice wood paneling going all the way from the front all the way to the back.”

Dietze orders mannequins and dresses them up in costumes he finds online. One of them is arranged on a bunk bed, watching a projector screen that shows Clark’s old family Christmas videos. Two mannequins are dressed up as the Griswold’s neighbors, Todd and Margot, in their living room. Dietze’s mother made the blue splotch on their “wet carpet” out of a plastic material called polyeruthane.

Next up, Clark with a chainsaw and Cousin Eddie with his camper. The mannequin is waving while emptying sewage into the “storm drain.” Beside him is a chair with the burnt silhouette of a cat and Clark’s scraped up sled. The police car with a flashing siren is even the exact make and model from the movie - a 1985 Ford LTD Crown Vic.

“We try to make it as realistic as possible,” Dietze said.

Dietze’s wife used a Cricut to put the exact brands and serial numbers on Cousin Eddie’s dog food packs. If you squint, you can see a squirrel attached to Clark Griswold’s back at the front of the house. Cousin Eddie is also wearing the leopard print speedo like he did in the pool scene.

A mannequin hangs from the roof with his legs swinging below him. This mimics the scene when Clark falls while installing Christmas lights. The legs of the mannequin swing back and forth because of a windshield wiper motor that rotates. Dietze learned on the Internet how to make the mechanical pieces and program the lights.

“I’ve always been techy, nerdy- always trying to figure out how things work,” Dietze said.

These are just a few Easter eggs that Dietze scatters throughout his yard, but people don’t have to see the movie to enjoy it. All they have to do is turn their radios to 97.3 FM to watch the Christmas tree and house lights flash along to songs.

At the end of the drive are blue barrels for clothing donations. Dietze brings items to the People’s City Mission during the holiday season.

“So we really only have two goals for this display,” Dietze said. “One is to collect as much warm clothing donations as we can, and the other one is just to make people happy.”

You can visit 7300 Carson Road in Lincoln to experience the hap-hap-happiest Christmas in south Lincoln at the Dietze home.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize
Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
Nordstrom Rack coming to Omaha’s Village Pointe shopping center
Nebraska gun owners organization suing Omaha over new weapons ordinances

Latest News

Families moved into the new Habitat for Humanity homes in Omaha on Tuesday.
Omaha Habitat for Humanity gives five families keys to their new homes
A former Bellevue teacher is helping senior citizens with their everyday lives, one ride at a...
Omaha metro woman serving seniors with transportation
Families moved into the new Habitat for Humanity homes in Omaha on Tuesday.
Families move into new Habitat for Humanity homes in Omaha
Five families got to see their newly completed homes in Omaha on Tuesday courtesy of Habitat...
Habitat Omaha opens new homes for five families