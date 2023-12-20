Issue of immigration remains top of mind for voters

URBANDALE, Iowa (Gray Television Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Immigration remains one of voters’ most important issues. A CNN poll this fall found that 44% of registered voters said immigration was extremely important to them.

Swallow Yan came to see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak Wednesday at the Machine Shed in Urbandale. Yan immigrated to the US from China 32 years ago, and it took him 18 years to become a citizen. He says the naturalization process taking so long incentivizes illegal immigration. “I think the US government should consider have a comprehensive immigration reform and to make people benefit from follow the law,” Yan said.

Yan hasn’t decided who he’s going to caucus for, but says he’s considering DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy. “I think that this person should be have integrity and experience and also have comprehensive plan for the future of America. America is in chaos and this person need to be strong,” Yan said.

Yan says he’s hesitant to vote for Donald Trump due to his criminal indictments and rhetoric on immigration. The former president is facing backlash for remarks about immigrants he made at a New Hampshire rally Saturday.

“They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world. They’re pouring into our country,” Trump said.

Yan says that statement is further dividing the country. “That’s absolutely insulting. Including his ancestor because his ancestor also from other countries and besides native Indians, no native people. People like you, people like me are all from other countries,” Yan said.

The former president defended his remarks at a campaign stop in Waterloo Tuesday. Trump again said migrants are “destroying the blood of our country”.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson recently introduced a bill called the PRINTS Act. It would allow Customs and Border Patrol to fingerprint minors, who are often “recycled”. Child recycling is when bad actors use children to appear to be part of a family so that undocumented migrants get more lenient treatment by border officials.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.