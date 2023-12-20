We are Local
Follow the Money: What happens to ESA funds for students who leave private school?

Refunds to the state are left up to the private school’s policy
If a student leaves the private school mid-semester, the Iowa Department of Education says it’s up to the school’s refund policy on how and when any funds go ba
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Television Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Ten students so far have decided to leave a private school in Linn County and go back to public schools. That’s up from 5 last year. But - what happens to the ESA voucher funding that was sent with the student when they went to private school?

Education Savings Account funds remain with the state until they are approved to pay private schools for “eligible expenses”, which are tuition and fees. An ESA pays a private school about $7600. Half of that is paid to the school in the fall semester, and the other half in the spring.

If a student leaves the private school mid-semester, the Iowa Department of Education says it’s up to the school’s refund policy on how and when any funds go back to the state. The Department then does not hand out any funds to schools for the second half of the year.

The department says this is similar to a student transferring public schools, where the state funding for that student stays with the district that they left.

Democratic State Senator Claire Celsi of West Des Moines says she hasn’t heard feedback on this issue yet since the program is so new. But, Celsi says it adds to the list of her concerns about a lack of oversight. “So, we’ll have to see when the first audit comes through. I haven’t seen anything come through yet that says what happens to that money and I’ve been getting questions about how audits even occur. I don’t know. I just simply don’t know ye,” Celsi said.

Public schools aren’t at a total loss of funding if a student decides to go to a private school. The state gives public schools about $1200 dollars per student.

