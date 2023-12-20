We are Local
Construction around Omaha airport limits main northbound roadway to airport

Crews have segment of Abbott Drive reduced to one lane; curb lane work expected to last four months
Passenger drop-off and pick-up procedures have changed at Eppley Airfield.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction work around Eppley Airfield has made holiday travel a little tricky; but on Wednesday, crews added another complication.

At 9 a.m., northbound traffic along Abbott Drive — the main roadway to the Omaha airport — was restricted to one lane between Pratt Court and East Carter Boulevard. Omaha Public Works said the change is expected to be in effect for four months.

Crews will be working in that on the outside curb lane during that time.

The latest road work comes about two months after a major shift was made for passenger drop-offs and pick-ups, moving them to the South Garage as construction continues as part of BuildOMA’s terminal improvement project.

The construction project is not impacting parking or rental car services at Eppley.

Officials still ask drivers to move quickly and not loiter in the pick-up and drop-off zones.

“We completed the terminal entrance drive, we rebuilt that all the way up to the terminal,” Steve McCoy with the Omaha Airport Authority told 6 News in October. “We’ll continue that right up to the curb front. We’re going to widen the curbfront, add additional lanes, so we can have additional vehicle capacity and continue to grow here at Eppley Airfield.”

Crews are also working on building a glass canopy covering the entire front drive to keep vehicles and travelers out of the elements. The terminal and canopy work is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Officials have said the growth is necessary because more and more travelers are passing through the airport.

