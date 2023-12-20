We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident

Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained during a farming accident, according to the Clark County school district. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 17-year-old Kentucky boy died following a farming accident, according to several reports.

Ryan Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, “passed away Saturday from injuries sustained in a farm accident,” the Clark County Public Schools reported in a statement released Sunday.

The Clark County coroner told the Lexington Herald Phelps was injured in a tractor rollover and taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to his obituary, Phelps was a member of the ROTC and recently enlisted with the United States Marines Corps.

“This unspeakable tragedy has affected our entire school district community, particularly our high school student body,” the statement from Clark County Superintendent Dustin Howard said.

Howard extended condolences to the Phelps family on behalf of the district and has offered them support during this difficult time.

According to the statement, the district will be providing grief counseling for students and urged parents to keep an eye on their children’s emotional well-being.

“The coming days and weeks will be extremely hard for our students,” the statement said.

An account has been established at Stock Yards Bank for community members to donate toward Phelps’ funeral expenses. Donations may be made to the account “For the Benefit of Ryan Phelps” at any Stock Yards location in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize
Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
Nordstrom Rack coming to Omaha’s Village Pointe shopping center
Nebraska gun owners organization suing Omaha over new weapons ordinances
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme

Latest News

Andie Coston’s parents accidentally purchased gift cards for Disney+ streaming services rather...
Grandparents accidentally buy $10,000 worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for trip
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell...
Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
The US has released an ally of Venezuela’s president in a swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
“This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the offense for which Mr. Simmons was...
Judge rules a 71-year-old man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
A police vehicle is parked on a road leading to the scene of a helicopter crash in Washington...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer