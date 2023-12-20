We are Local
Cloud cover takes hold with most precipitation holding off until the weekend

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We may manage a bit of sunshine right at the start of our Wednesday.

However, most of the day will see cloud cover overhead, a trend that will remain with us into the weekend.

Temperatures will not be impacted, though, as we again reach the upper 40s for highs.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Winds will be lighter than yesterday, helping with how it feels out there.

Thursday could see some drizzle develop, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

Along and south of Interstate 80, some light showers could move through in the evening and nighttime hours.

However, we look to mostly remain dry until the back half of the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

This is when a strong storm system makes its way into the area.

Temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s all the way through Sunday, when we see our best chances for rain arrive.

Rounds of showers will likely move through on Christmas Eve with a noticeable breeze as well.

Christmas Eve Rain
Christmas Eve Rain(WOWT)

On Christmas Day, shower chances will remain and temperatures will struggle to warm as we top out in the low to mid 40s.

Enough cold air may make its way into our area to get some changeover to snow showers Monday night into Tuesday.

At this point, it does not look likely for major impacts in our area with accumulating snow staying off to our west.

Temperatures will be colder behind this system with more typical highs in the 30s lasting through the end of next week.

