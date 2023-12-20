Car crashes into Hastings business

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman suffered minor injuries after she drove her vehicle into a business Wednesday.

Around 12:04 p.m., officers responded to Nebraska Eye Care, located at 220 S. Burlington Ave., for a vehicle versus building crash.

Hastings Police Capt. Raelee Van Winkle said a 69-year-old Hastings woman hit the gas instead of the brake, driving into the eye clinic.

She said the woman suffered minor injuries but was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare to get checked out.

The building suffered extensive damage with the business sharing a message on Facebook that it will be closed temporarily.

