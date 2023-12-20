We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Car crashes into Hastings business

Hastings Police said a woman hit the gas instead of the break, driving into the waiting room of Nebraska Eye Care on Burlington Avenue.
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman suffered minor injuries after she drove her vehicle into a business Wednesday.

Around 12:04 p.m., officers responded to Nebraska Eye Care, located at 220 S. Burlington Ave., for a vehicle versus building crash.

Hastings Police Capt. Raelee Van Winkle said a 69-year-old Hastings woman hit the gas instead of the brake, driving into the eye clinic.

She said the woman suffered minor injuries but was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare to get checked out.

The building suffered extensive damage with the business sharing a message on Facebook that it will be closed temporarily.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize
Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
Nordstrom Rack coming to Omaha’s Village Pointe shopping center
Nebraska gun owners organization suing Omaha over new weapons ordinances

Latest News

Annual raise to pull Nebraska’s minimum wage to $12/hour in 2024
Rick Dietze ordered the mannequins and costumes online, and many Easter eggs from the movie...
Lincoln man sets up glowing tribute to ‘Christmas Vacation’ movie
Passenger drop-off and pick-up procedures have changed at Eppley Airfield.
Curb lane construction along Eppley Airfield limits main northbound roadway to airport
Alaric Harden
Lincoln Police investigating suspicious death and concealing of human remains