We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach

Officials said they were unable to determine the whale's cause of death. (SOURCE: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A team of anglers in North Carolina got more than they expected last week when they discovered a dead 16-ton sperm whale stranded on the beach.

The anglers, which included two veterinarians, contacted officials with a North Carolina marine mammal stranding response network team.

Those officials also contacted large whale specialists to carry out a post-mortem exam of the whale.

The necropsy exam was not able to determine the cause of death of the whale.

Officials said they did learn the whale was a young male, and they were able to collect tissue for further testing.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize
Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
Nordstrom Rack coming to Omaha’s Village Pointe shopping center
Nebraska gun owners organization suing Omaha over new weapons ordinances

Latest News

Alaric Harden
Lincoln Police investigating suspicious death and concealing of human remains
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley took questions during a campaign stop in Osceola, Iowa.
Haley responds to war veteran about Trump's commitment to U.S. Constitution
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says