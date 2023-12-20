We are Local
18-year-old in custody as suspect in fatal shooting near Carter Lake last month

Authorities say 17-year-old murder victim had been shot multiple times
The shooting Wednesday near Carter Lake in Omaha has been declared a homicide after the victim died from injuries in the hospital.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that they’ve arrested a suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy killed in a November shooting near Carter Lake.

Tyrice Coleman, 18, was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of Messiah Holley, according to a Wednesday news release from the Omaha Police Department.

Tyrice Coleman
Tyrice Coleman(Omaha Police Department)

Coleman had been transferred from the Douglas County Youth Center, the release states.

Officers found Messiah suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near 18th and Spencer streets at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. Officers began lifesaving measures, and Holley was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Coleman is also facing weapons charges, including use of a gun to commit a felony and possessing a firearm despite being prohibited from doing so.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

