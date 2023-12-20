18-year-old in custody as suspect in fatal shooting near Carter Lake last month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that they’ve arrested a suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy killed in a November shooting near Carter Lake.

Tyrice Coleman, 18, was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of Messiah Holley, according to a Wednesday news release from the Omaha Police Department.

Tyrice Coleman (Omaha Police Department)

Coleman had been transferred from the Douglas County Youth Center, the release states.

Officers found Messiah suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near 18th and Spencer streets at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. Officers began lifesaving measures, and Holley was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Coleman is also facing weapons charges, including use of a gun to commit a felony and possessing a firearm despite being prohibited from doing so.

