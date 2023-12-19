We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Jordan Humphrey, sentenced to prison in the murder of 18-year-old Dayton Wenz.
First of three charged in Omaha teen’s 2022 homicide sentenced to prison
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from...
Two arrested in connection with marijuana grow operation appear in court
Police Lights Generic
Omaha man wanted for alleged role in Council Bluffs homicide booked into jail
Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska on Monday.
Huskers land 2024 5-star QB Dylan Raiola

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
New volcanic eruption in Iceland with large lava fountains
Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of earthquakes
Mild weather takes over for the rest of the week, but don't expect to see a lot of sunshine.
Warming temperatures but cloudy though the week
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
President Joe Biden attends a funeral service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day...
Remembering the first woman on the Supreme Court