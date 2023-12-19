Train vs. semi crash in Saunders County on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ashland Fire & Rescue says their first responders were sent to the scene of train vs. semi crash on Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the department says they were assisted by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, as well as volunteers from Yutan Fire & Rescue.

Further details about the incident were not released by the department, nor have they been released by Saunders County.

It’s unclear where and when exactly the crash occurred, as well as if anyone was injured.

Ashland Fire says the crash is under investigation.

