Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Blustery & warmer Tuesday ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with the same chilly 20s out the door today but we will be able to warm up so much more this afternoon. We’ll start with clouds but should end the day with sunshine as well.

Tuesday forecast (WOWT)

The most noticeable part of the day will be the wind. South gusts to 35 mph are likely by the middle of the day and will persist a bit longer into the afternoon.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

That will establish the mild air that we’ll have in place through the weekend into Christmas Day. Highs a few degrees either side of 50 are likely through Christmas Day. We’ll also have quite a few cloudy days to go along with the mild air. There won’t be much sunshine to be found any one day through the weekend after today. A little drizzle is possible from the Thursday clouds along with a spotty light shower to the south by the night.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The best chances of rain are likely Saturday night into Christmas Eve morning. There should be at least one round of rain Christmas Eve with up to 2 possible. That is when some half inch to one inch rain totals are possible too. A few showers will try to linger into Christmas Day as well.

Christmas Weekend (WOWT)

Right now there is no threat of snow and no potential for a White Christmas in our area. You’ll likely have to travel out to Denver or the Panhandle to run into any of the white stuff.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.