Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Blustery & warmer Tuesday ahead

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with the same chilly 20s out the door today but we will be able to warm up so much more this afternoon. We’ll start with clouds but should end the day with sunshine as well.

The most noticeable part of the day will be the wind. South gusts to 35 mph are likely by the middle of the day and will persist a bit longer into the afternoon.

That will establish the mild air that we’ll have in place through the weekend into Christmas Day. Highs a few degrees either side of 50 are likely through Christmas Day. We’ll also have quite a few cloudy days to go along with the mild air. There won’t be much sunshine to be found any one day through the weekend after today. A little drizzle is possible from the Thursday clouds along with a spotty light shower to the south by the night.

The best chances of rain are likely Saturday night into Christmas Eve morning. There should be at least one round of rain Christmas Eve with up to 2 possible. That is when some half inch to one inch rain totals are possible too. A few showers will try to linger into Christmas Day as well.

Right now there is no threat of snow and no potential for a White Christmas in our area. You’ll likely have to travel out to Denver or the Panhandle to run into any of the white stuff.

