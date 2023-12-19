We are Local
Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize

(WWSB)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Starbucks locations in Omaha — including the store located near the city’s busiest intersection — have recently filed petitions to unionize.

Starbucks Workers United announced earlier this week that workers at the store located at 72nd and Dodge streets had sent a letter to CEO Laxman Narasimhan about the organizing campaign.

“Our letter speaks for itself. Our partners are stretched thin and exhausted. We know this is the necessary step to take to create a better and brighter future for ourselves,” shift supervisor Moriah Duran said in a Tuesday news release.

Another employee said the staffing turnover at the location also contributed to the decision to effort unionizing there.

“Our store has gone through so much. We have had so many partners leave and transfer out due to mistreatment — this is the same reason we made this decision,” barista Brandon Lopez-Pereira said in the release. “Everything comes into the light and for us today is that day. I hope more stores will join us in making their voices heard.”

His statement echoed that of a fellow barista as the 125th Street and West Center Road location, which announced its unionization campaign earlier this month.

“I love my job and I really, really like my store. I want to continue working here and unionizing is the only way that can happen. We are exhausted,” barista Grace Anderson said.

“To the partners who are struggling silently at other stores, please know that we see you. There is a solution and it is the unification of workers. We hope to see more campaigns in Omaha go public soon!” Lopez-Pereira said.

Omaha isn’t the first Nebraska city to experience a Starbucks unionization effort. A store in Lincoln voted to unionize over the summer — the first in the state to do so.

Congrats to SBWorkersUnited baristas in Lincoln, Nebraska who won the FIRST Starbucks store in the state! 5040 North 26th ~ Lincoln store

Posted by Nebraska State AFL-CIO on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Unionization efforts have been underway at Starbucks locations across the country since the first employee vote put one in place at a store in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2021. Such efforts also sparked walkouts at more than 100 stores during the fan-favorite Red Cup Day last year, with twice as many participating in the ”Red Cup Rebellion” walkout this year.

To date, more than 380 stores have unionized, according to the Starbucks Workers United website.

Not long after he took the helm at Starbucks in March, Narasimhan acknowledged that the company needed to be more caring toward staff. He also set out to work a half-day shift in a Starbucks store each month to get a better understanding of the the company’s culture and customers.

While Starbucks reported record sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, it’s also experienced some turmoil in recent months with the union behind the organziation efforts among its employees, suing Workers United in an Iowa court over a pro-Palestinian social media post that it said damaged the company’s reputation. The union countersued for defamation, saying Starbucks had implied that support for Palenstine equated to the support of terrorism and violence.

Starbucks has also sued Workers United over the use of the company’s name in its campaigns, calling it copyright infringement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

