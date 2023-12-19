Omaha officials project multimillion-dollar budget surplus as city closes out the year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is projecting a budget surplus for 2023, driven in large part thanks to a boost in sales tax revenue.

City officials said in a Tuesday news release that this year’s projected surplus is $8 million. The money will be carried over to Omaha’s 2025 budget.

According to the release, the city’s total revenue through September (Q3) came in $43.9 million over projections — including a $24.7 million surplus in sales tax revenue and restaurant tax revenue bringing in $4.4 million over projections.

City officials say the boost in revenue will help to offset expenses like a $3 million contribution for construction of Children’s Nebraska’s new Behavioral Health and Welfare Center; $2.9 million associated with the joint Omaha Police and Fire Headquarters project; and another $3 million for the replacement of an obsolete financial software system. Healthcare expenses are also projected to be over budget by $2.8 million.

“The additional revenue allows us to meet several important obligations and still end the year with a surplus,” Mayor Jean Stothert said in the release. “With careful expense management, every budget I have prepared and presented to the City Council for approval has resulted in an end-of-year carryover.”

Omaha Finance Director Steve Curtiss says the increase in sales tax revenue is akin to national trends in consumer spending, even with inflation still relatively high.

Some highlights from the city’s 2023 revenue report, in addition to the sales and restaurant taxes being over budget, include a $1.83 million surplus from the hotel tax. Money from building licenses and permits came in $16,939 under estimates.

The city’s third-quarter expense report showed the Omaha Police Department under budget by $1.2 million. Omaha’s planning, public works, finance, and law departments, as well as the public library system, also came in under budget in 2023; the Omaha Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department both came in over budget:

Planning Department: $405,927 under budget

Public Works: $205,195 under budget

Finance: $512,299 under budget

Law Department: $432,812 under budget

Omaha Public Library: $135,324 under budget

Parks & Recreation: $1,445,378 over budget

Omaha Fire Department: $408,154 over budget

