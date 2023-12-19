Omaha mother fights for fentanyl awareness after son’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha mother is hoping to prevent fentanyl poising deaths by sharing her own story of loss.

Kristi Wishnack’s world unraveled in December of 2019. The oldest of her six children, 28-year-old Zackery Eugene Biber, went to visit his grandmother in Springfield, Missouri.

“He’d battled addiction off and on probably since his late teen years. He’d actually had been doing really well, he’d been sober for a little over a year, so it came quiet as a surprise to us,” said Wishnack.

Wishnack said Zack took drugs, not knowing they were laced with fentanyl, and overdosed.

“He definitely did not know that it was fentanyl. I’m certain of that. He would have never in a million years done that in my mom’s house, for my mother to find him. They were best friends,” explained Wishnack.

A photo of Zackery Eugene Biber in his mother's living room. Zackery died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2019. (Erin Sullivan WOWT)

After six days on life support, Wishnack said Zack was, “declared brain dead and we had to turn the life support off” on December 13, 2019.

Zack was described as a talented musician, “a jokester”, and “a really loving kind person”; as well as a proud father to a then eight-year-old son.

“They ran all the tests, and his death certificate came back as accidental overdose with fentanyl. So, we get to live with that every single day knowing that it was something that could have been avoided,” told Wishnack.

Zack had chosen to be an organ donor. His kidneys, liver, lungs, and heart saved four other men’s lives.

“To know that we gave that Christmas miracle to other families, so they get to enjoy their kids, and their wives, and their families is just a little bit of hope that the holidays gives back to us now every year,” said Wishnack.

A GLOBAL AUDIENCE

Wishnack now advocates for fentanyl awareness and organ donation on the pageant stage.

She recently won the Queen of the World Elite USA title while representing the State of Nebraska. Next year, she’ll compete for the international title.

Omaha's Kristi Wishnack won Queen of the World Elite USA while representing the State of Nebraska in 2023. Next year, she’ll compete for the international title. (Kristi Wishnack)

While competing, she also talks about Naloxone (NARCAN), an overdose reversing nasal spray.

“I think Narcan needs to be in every single home. People need to have it. It needs to be in our schools, places of employment. It’s the first response to saving people,” told Wishnack.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a free Naloxone Distribution Program, with the spray available at pharmacies across the state. Nebraska Medicine also offers take-home opioid overdose rescue kits upon request.

Wishnack also wants to dispel stigmas associated with drug use that she feels prevents people from talking to their loved ones about the subject.

“I feel like sometimes when I tell people that my child died of an overdose, I get this weird look, because there’s this stigma to it that I must have done something wrong, or you know it’s only somebody that has a substance abuse problem. That’s just not the case,” said Wishnack.

FIGHTING THE TRAFFICKING SYSTEM

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, meant to be used in the medical field for pain relief. It is “100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin,” according to the DEA.

Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Omaha Division, Justin King.

“Now we’re seeing a drug that is on the street that somebody can take just one pill and it can kill them, because we’re seeing lethal amount of fentanyl put into these fake pills,” said King.

Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Omaha Division, Justin King. (DEA)

DEA statistics showed last year in the United States, 110,000 people died of a drug overdose, with fentanyl accounting for nearly 70% of those deaths. Kind said most of the time, buyers don’t realize what they’re taking contains fentanyl.

“For so many people, it’s just experimentation, and they weren’t a user. Maybe they recreationally tried something and unfortunately it cost them their life,” told King.

Omaha’s DEA Division is one of 23 across the nation. This division, while based in Omaha, has 11 offices in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. “There is not a community in this area, in this region that is not impacted,” said King.

King says the main source of the fake pills are two cartels out of Mexico: the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels. “We have influence in this division from both of those. We have pills that we’re seizing, and we tie those investigations back to them,” explained King.

He explained that cartels lace their products with fentanyl to decrease overhead costs and increase the potency of their drugs.

“When the drug cartels came up with a model to make these fake pills, they made them look like a prescription drug and they did that because people don’t have as much of a stigma with a pill,” said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Omaha Division, Justin King. (DEA)

“What they’re doing is they’re wanting to make money. They want to expand their customer base. They will do anything they can to push that product out, and they market that product. They’re no different than any other business,” said King.

King said drug sales aren’t just happening on the streets, but increasingly through social media or other apps. The product is delivered not just through the interstate system or trains, but also through parcels.

“When the drug cartels came up with a model to make these fake pills, they made them look like a prescription drug and they did that because people don’t have as much of a stigma with a pill,” said King.

In Omaha, King said a task force investigates every overdose death. “We try to go after the people that are pushing that on the street, and we’ve had a very good success. That is a strong partnership that we have with the Omaha Police Department, State Patrol, Douglas County, and the US Attorney’s Office,” told King.

King said overdose cases are some of the most difficult to investigate, taking a lot of time and expertise, as drug traffickers continue to adapt their tactics.

Wishnack said the narcotics team in Springfield, Missouri did make an arrest in Zack’s death, but there was not enough evidence to prosecute, and the case was closed.

Zackery's mother showcases photographs and belongings to remember her son. (Erin Sullivan WOWT)

