Omaha man wanted for alleged role in Council Bluffs homicide booked into jail

Mensah Olloway is in the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges not related to Sunday’s incident.
Council Bluffs authorities are searching for an Omaha man who's wanted in a homicide investigation.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police say an Omaha man wanted for his alleged role in a Sunday homicide has been booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on unrelated charges.

Mensah Olloway, 27(Omaha Police Dept.)

Mensah Olloway, 27, was booked on charges not pertaining to Sunday’s shooting death. Olloway currently faces charges for serious assault, aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Olloway was wanted as an alleged suspect in the death of Gary Fredrick, 62, of Council Bluffs, around 6:40 p.m. Sunday at a home near Harrison Street and Kanesville Blvd.

Fredrick was treated at the scene before being taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he died shortly after arrival.

An initial investigation found Fredrick had arrived at the home before a disturbance broke out. Witnesses stated they saw Olloway brandish a handgun and fire several rounds at Fredrick.

CBPD says the homicide is still being investigated and detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

