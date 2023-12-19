Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another guilty plea in what the government calls a scheme to defraud millions from taxpayers.

Richard Kelly of Omaha pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to being part of a fraudulent scheme to defraud and get money under false pretenses.

The government says that in the summer of 2020, the 61-year-old applied for CARES Act money as part of the PPP, or Paycheck Protection Program, for his business: Kelly Auto Detailing.

Investigators said he submitted a false and fradulent list of employees and monthly payroll. As part of his guilty plea, he’s to pay back the money he received — nearly $190,000.

He’ll be sentenced in March. The felony carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Kelly is among 11 men — most of them living in Omaha — indicted by the feds in May 2022. FBI investigators said the alleged scheme to overinflate their businesses to get pandemic money from the government brought in $2.5 million in cash among them.

According to the indictment, Ramel Thompson was the ringleader. He is accused of helping the others file false tax returns and IRS forms to match the PPP applications.

He is scheduled to change his plea to guilty next month.

The idea behind the CARES Act was to provide emergency financial help to the millions of Americans suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Payment Protection Program was a way to inject cash to small businesses in the form of forgiveable loans. The bottom line: It was about keeping workers paid and employed during an unprecedented time in the world.

Experts have said that fraud surrounding the CARES Act during the pandemic reached around $100 billion.

As it stands in the case of the 11 in Omaha, three of the men are signaling that they will go to trial. Four others plan to change their pleas in January.

So how does the government get back the $2.5 million?

These are the four out of 11 who have already pleaded guilty and are set to be sentenced next year. 6 on Your Side poured over court records and the plea agreements which include restitution — remember some cars and bank accounts have already been seized.

As it stands with these four, they owe $800,000 among them; and all are also looking at possible time in a federal prison.

