Omaha Habitat for Humanity gives five families keys to their new homes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police activity was common at the crime-plagued Wintergreen Apartments near 52nd and Sorensen Parkway in Omaha.

The site had been sitting vacant since the city stepped in and tore down the neglected complex in 2006. It left behind a large, empty lot, ripe for all kinds of illegal dumping. The remnants of the former apartments were an eyesore for years.

Last year, Omaha Habitat for Humanity stepped in, cleaned up and graded the site, replacing it with a plan to build much-needed affordable housing to the once-troubled area. Shortly after, construction began on homes in the Bluestem Prairie development.

New residents are now cutting the ribbons on and getting keys to their new homes.

“Many people from Omaha know it had a long history, wasn’t built well, (had) problems, and we’re so proud to be working together to rejuvenate and bring new life to the area,” said Habitat Omaha’s CEO, Amanda Brewer.

Not only is the development bringing new life to the area -- it’s also providing hope for the future.

“Home ownership changes lives,” Brewer said. “When you’re paying down your mortgage, you’re investing in yourself and you’re building equity for your family. At Habitat for Humanity, we believe home ownership is really a wonderful way to end the cycle of poverty and to create hope for future generations.”

Five families officially became homeowners Tuesday. Gustavo Oberto is with Lindsay Corporation. His company donated to build a Habitat home -- but he said time contributed by their employees and other volunteers is much more valuable.

“Writing the check always helps to bring these homes to reality, but donating the time, contributing the time actually to be able to build these homes is really what allows Habitat to be able to build the homes for a much lower cost than what it would take to build it normally out in the community,” Oberto said.

This area will continue to grow -- in a few years’ time, there will be around 200 homes here. Officials are sure the neighborhood will never look like the one that was here before.

“Now you have people who will take pride in this area, people that will invest into their homes, just like all of us do,” Oberto said. “This will lift the neighborhood life and the area around it.”

Habitat Omaha says they put a record 103 homeowners in new homes this year.

