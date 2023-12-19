We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha golf course weighing options for clubhouse repair

A reckless driver crashed into the clubhouse at Warren Swigart Golf Course in April, causing serious damage.
Omaha city officials are weighing the options to either repair, rebuild, or replace the clubhouse at Warren Swigart Golf Course.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The damage is severe, but the timing of a pickup smashing into the clubhouse at Warren Swigart Golf Course made it a lucky hit.

“Our staff at the time was on the other end of the building, so that saved them,” Omaha Golf Director Bob Baber said. “And a threesome of a father, son and wife walked out the door just moments before impact.”

No one was seriously hurt, but the crash was impactful on the cost of rebuilding, with a recently-completed engineering study estimating $250,000 or more.

“This is such a great operation, such a great course, and golf is such an important part of what we do, so we’re going to have to find a way,” said Omaha Parks Director Matt Kalcevich.

Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigart Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigart Golf Course, April 26, 2023.(WOWT)

Omaha’s eight municipal courses are self-sufficient, so money needed for repairing the Swigart clubhouse would likely come from golf income.

“Golf has an enterprise fund,” Baber said. “We have projects in store, we have equipment purchases we would like to make, and we might have to cut some there. We just don’t know at this point.”

The driver of the pickup told police that the brakes went out going around the curve at 20 mph. The pickup belongs to someone else who lists insurance on the accident report.

“The legal process is playing out with the person responsible for this,” Kalcevich said. “We’ll see what that does to offset anything, but I don’t think it’s going to be much, from what I understand.”

So, parks management has three options: 1) start over by a building a new clubhouse, 2) cleanup and repair what’s left of the current clubhouse, or 3) make do with a box office or trailer.

After spending $200,000 to remodel the clubhouse just two months before the crash, the City of Omaha doesn’t want to pick any option for repairs that might make the clubhouse subpar.

It may only house 9 holes, but Warren Swigart Golf Course is one of the city’s most popular golf courses.

“To get people back, we need to do something so they can come here and enjoy it, relax and have a good time,” Baber said.

That could require financial help through the Capital Improvement Fund, so taxpayers would join 187,000 golfers who paid fees at city courses this year and help to rebuild the Swigart Clubhouse.

Kalcevich told 6 News that golf rates at the city’s courses won’t be raised to help cover the costs of rebuilding one clubhouse. Those fees are used for day-to-day operations.

As for the driver of the pickup, he’s due in court next month for sentencing after a plea of “no contest” to willful reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska falls to Texas in bid for NCAA national volleyball title
A New York man died after his truck rolled into a ditch in Cass County Saturday afternoon.
Truck driver dies in rollover crash along Interstate 80 in Cass County
Omaha Police are investigating an early-morning crash and vehicle fire Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash, vehicle fire in Elkhorn
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady confirmed to 6 News his office received a 'swatting' call...
Ashland authorities investigate apparent ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley continued her Iowa town hall tour in Treynor on Monday...
GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley makes campaign stop in Treynor
Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Kristi Wishnack puts up an "angel tree" in memory of her son, Zackery, each Christmas.
Omaha mother fights for fentanyl awareness after son’s death
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a Monday morning blaze at a...
Crews battle Monday morning fire at south Omaha home