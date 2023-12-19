Omaha golf course weighing options for clubhouse repair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The damage is severe, but the timing of a pickup smashing into the clubhouse at Warren Swigart Golf Course made it a lucky hit.

“Our staff at the time was on the other end of the building, so that saved them,” Omaha Golf Director Bob Baber said. “And a threesome of a father, son and wife walked out the door just moments before impact.”

No one was seriously hurt, but the crash was impactful on the cost of rebuilding, with a recently-completed engineering study estimating $250,000 or more.

“This is such a great operation, such a great course, and golf is such an important part of what we do, so we’re going to have to find a way,” said Omaha Parks Director Matt Kalcevich.

Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigart Golf Course, April 26, 2023. (WOWT)

Omaha’s eight municipal courses are self-sufficient, so money needed for repairing the Swigart clubhouse would likely come from golf income.

“Golf has an enterprise fund,” Baber said. “We have projects in store, we have equipment purchases we would like to make, and we might have to cut some there. We just don’t know at this point.”

The driver of the pickup told police that the brakes went out going around the curve at 20 mph. The pickup belongs to someone else who lists insurance on the accident report.

“The legal process is playing out with the person responsible for this,” Kalcevich said. “We’ll see what that does to offset anything, but I don’t think it’s going to be much, from what I understand.”

So, parks management has three options: 1) start over by a building a new clubhouse, 2) cleanup and repair what’s left of the current clubhouse, or 3) make do with a box office or trailer.

After spending $200,000 to remodel the clubhouse just two months before the crash, the City of Omaha doesn’t want to pick any option for repairs that might make the clubhouse subpar.

It may only house 9 holes, but Warren Swigart Golf Course is one of the city’s most popular golf courses.

“To get people back, we need to do something so they can come here and enjoy it, relax and have a good time,” Baber said.

That could require financial help through the Capital Improvement Fund, so taxpayers would join 187,000 golfers who paid fees at city courses this year and help to rebuild the Swigart Clubhouse.

Kalcevich told 6 News that golf rates at the city’s courses won’t be raised to help cover the costs of rebuilding one clubhouse. Those fees are used for day-to-day operations.

As for the driver of the pickup, he’s due in court next month for sentencing after a plea of “no contest” to willful reckless driving.

