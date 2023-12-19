We are Local
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building

Omaha City Council is expected to approve the $60,000 demolition job of a privately-owned, abandoned building.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down a building that’s privately owned.

From the sidewalk or the street, the four-unit complex at the corner of Pacific Street and Park Avenue looks to be in good enough shape.

The windows are new and the paint on the building looks fresh.

But according to Omaha City Planning Director David Fanslau, the inside tells a different story.

“We’ve had that site under code enforcement since 2016,” Fanslau said. “A number of code violations happening at the location.”

For a while, Fanslau says the issues and violations were being addressed. But not anymore.

“We’ve worked with the property owner in the past, there were some attempts to repair it, but since about last November we haven’t heard from the property owner, all communication has stopped.”

Now, the building is becoming a hazard.

“We’ve heard from the Omaha Police Department that it’s kind of a spot where people break in, vagrants live there, it’s become unsafe and unsightly for the neighborhood, more unsafe than anything.”

That’s why the council will vote Tuesday to approve $62,000 from the 2023 General Fund Demolition budget to tear it down.

Each year the city pays to tear down about 40 to 50 buildings for various reasons.

This complex, however, is becoming reminiscent of the Flora Apartments.

After residents were evicted in early 2022, the building — riddled with code violations and deemed unsafe — sat vacant for more than a year.

However, Omaha Police and Omaha Fire were called there several times as homeless community members continued to seek shelter in the building.

A major fire in May of this year was the final blow before the property owner decided to pay to tear it down.

Fanslau says tearing down the complex at Park and Pacific is the safest option, and by doing so, the city avoids a potential Flora situation.

“Anytime we have a property like that and we’ve tried to bring it to compliance with any code issues we have, or when they stop communicating with us, when it becomes a dangerous building, we tend to demo those,” Fanslau said.

After it’s demolished, Fanslau told 6 News that the site’s future is uncertain as no one has been able to contact the owner of the land.

Fanslau adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if someone wants to purchase and develop the land, as the area has seen revitalization in recent years.

