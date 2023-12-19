We are Local
Nordstrom Rack coming to Omaha’s Village Pointe shopping center

Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seattle-based clothier Nordstrom announced Tuesday it plans to open a Nordstrom Rack location in Omaha -- the company’s first-ever Nebraska store.

The store will open up at Village Pointe, off 168th and West Dodge Road. The 30,000-square-foot space will feature discounted apparel, accessories, and shoes, along with beauty and home items.

Customers will also be able to easily pick up online orders or make returns at the new store.

“We look forward to being a part of the Omaha community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack Stores, in a press release. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”

Nordstrom said the new location will be open by next fall.

