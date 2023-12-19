Nebraska gun owners organization suing Omaha over new weapons ordinances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Firearms Owners Association along with five Omaha residents are suing the city over its recently passed gun ordinances, saying it doesn’t have the right to impose local limitations on the right to bear arms.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Douglas County Court by the NFOA, an educational and lobbying organization, says the city is in violation the state’s new constitutional carry law because it “proclaimed all local weapons regulations null and void.” It also asks for an injunction from the state while the matter is argued.

But Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse said in a statement Tuesday that “LB77 and constitutional concerns are not an issue,” and that the city isn’t planning to back down from its position.

“The City will defend this lawsuit and defend the ability of municipalities, such as Omaha, to protect the safety and health of its citizens within the bounds of the law,” Kuhse said.

In addition to naming Mayor Jean Stothert as a defendant, the lawsuit also lists Omaha residents Lonny Sund, Justin Armsbury, Michael O’Donnell, Robert Robinson, and Alan Koziol as plantiffs. The named individuals say in the complaint that they’re Omaha residents whose inability to arm themselves for protection has limited their ability to enjoy walks on trails and other outdoor activities in the city’s recreational spaces. A few of them also cited their inability to buy certain gun parts and accessories, including ghost guns and accelerators.

The NFOA’s lawsuit comes days after Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers issued an opinion saying LB77, the new conceal-carry law passed by the Unicameral this past spring, doesn’t allow cities to make exceptions — and that the city is violating Constitutionally protected rights by regulating public spaces.

But Kuhse said last week that LB77 does allow for such municipal laws, saying the law wasn’t written to give the state authority over areas under the purview of the city.

Neither the lawsuit nor the AG’s opinion cancel out the city’s bans, but Omaha leaders have said they planned to meet with the city’s legal, parks, and police departments to figure out how to proceed.

The NFOA describes itself as the state’s “grassroots 2nd Amendment organization,” saying on its website that the organization stands for “firearms freedom and work through educational campaigns, lobbying, and special events to educate our elected representatives and fellow citizens to ensure legislation that recognizes the law-abiding citizen’s right to keep and bear arms.”

LB77 TIMELINE

In April, Gov. Jim Pillen signed State Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill, LB77, into law, allowing Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons in the state without a permit.

In August, Mayor Jean Stothert issued an executive order to prohibit concealed firearms on city property.

In October, the Omaha City Council voted 4-3 along party lines to ban untraceable ghost guns. A few weeks later, they voted 6-1 to ban bump stocks.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen has called the city’s ordinances a common-sense approach to curbing gun violence.

Proponents of the bans have said Congress and the courts aren’t taking enough action, so the city needs to step in; opponents have said that whatever happens will be challenged in the courts.

Read the city’s response

“While the City of Omaha has not been served with the lawsuit filed today in Douglas County District Court, the Law Department is aware of its contents. This lawsuit seeks to declare two ordinances recently passed by the City Council as unconstitutional and in violation of LB 77. Also the lawsuit argues that Mayor Stothert's executive order regarding firearms on premises and places controlled by the City is void. The City will defend this lawsuit and defend the ability of municipalities, such as Omaha, to protect the safety and health of its citizens within the bounds of the law. LB 77 specifically grants cities, such as Omaha, the power to prohibit the possession of concealed firearms on the premises and places under its control with conspicuous notice. The term "premises and places" is the language drafted by the Legislature, not by the City of Omaha. LB 77 makes it a crime to possess a firearm where it is prohibited, not Mayor Stothert. In signing the executive order, the Mayor did not create a new offense, she simply directed those departments within the executive branch to place conspicuous signs on CIty owned and controlled property. Regarding the two ordinances about unfinished frames and receivers and trigger activators, LB 77 and constitutional concerns are not an issue. The City is not permitted to pass an ordinance regarding firearms. There is a specific legal definition of a firearm found in Nebraska law. Neither of these two ordinances deal with firearms because neither unfinished frames and receivers or trigger activators meet this definition. It is the duty of those who wrote LB 77 to draft a bill that reflects its intent. The legislature chose to allow cities the ability to prohibit firearms on its property and the legislature chose not to include firearm parts and accessories in LB 77. The City of Omaha will operate within the bounds of the law as written by the Legislature, as it did when the Mayor’s executive order was issued and when the City Council approved the two ordinances involved in this lawsuit.”

Read the lawsuit

—

