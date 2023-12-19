Nebraska authorities looking for 15-year-old last seen over a month ago

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in northeast Nebraska are looking for a teenage girl last seen on Nov. 10, 2023.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Norfolk Police Division posted on Facebook a missing person poster for 15-year-old Tavia Miller. Police describe Tavia as a 5′6″ female Native American with long brown hair and brown eyes.

The Nebraska State Patrol’s missing person database says she was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and had her hair in a ponytail. The NSP says Tavia has her ears pierced and has a scar on her nose.

If you have any information on Tavia’s whereabouts call Norfolk Police at (402) 644-8700 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 563-4000

