Mobile ID now available for Iowans

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you routinely forget your driver’s license or just want to keep a digital copy, now, Iowa residents can keep a secure copy on their phones.

Iowa has officially launched the Mobile ID app.

The app allows users to securely store their state-issued driver’s license or ID on their phone.

Now, this does not replace your physical ID as not all places requiring ID will accept the mobile form.

The Mobile ID app is free to download for Apple and Android users.

To download the free app, visit this link.

For a list of businesses in Iowa that accept Mobile IDs, click here.

