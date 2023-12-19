Missing Omaha inmate recaptured after allegedly escaping custody twice
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who had been missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha is back behind bars.
Robert Moss, 39, was arrested Monday. He began a one-year sentence for theft by receiving in August 2022, but walked away three months into his sentence. He was recaptured in February of this year before walking away a second time in August.
Moss now faces new escape charges. If he had completed his sentence the first time, he would have been released last April.
