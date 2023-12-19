Missing Omaha inmate recaptured after allegedly escaping custody twice

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who had been missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha is back behind bars.

Robert Moss, 39, was arrested Monday. He began a one-year sentence for theft by receiving in August 2022, but walked away three months into his sentence. He was recaptured in February of this year before walking away a second time in August.

Robert Moss (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Moss now faces new escape charges. If he had completed his sentence the first time, he would have been released last April.

