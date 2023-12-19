We are Local
Lincoln woman arrested for bringing synthetic marijuana to RTC inmate, NSP says

Natalie Miller.
Natalie Miller.(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln woman after she was caught attempting to bring K2, also known as synthetic marijuana, into the Reception and Treatment Center on Monday, NSP said.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) officials alerted NSP investigators of a visitor at RTC that attempted to pass an item, believed to be synthetic marijuana, to an inmate.

The visitor, 40-year-old Natalie Miller, was arrested and lodged in Lancaster County Jail for conveying an article to an inmate.

NSP said the synthetic marijuana Miller was attempting to deliver will be tested by the NSP Crime Lab. This is an ongoing investigation.

