‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room

Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room. (Credit; CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he is “angered” and “disappointed” after a staffer from his office reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room.

“It’s a breach of trust. It’s my understanding Capitol Police is doing an investigation. It’s a personnel issue, so we clearly will be, I’m not going to comment on the personnel issue. It’s under investigation,” he said.

Cardin said the staffer is no longer employed with the Senate.

The Daily Caller first released the video, and CNN has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of those involved.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

