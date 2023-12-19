GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley makes campaign stop in Treynor

TREYNOR, Iowa. (WOWT) - Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley continued her town hall tour through Iowa in Treynor on Monday.

The tour aims to close the gap between her and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and clear-cute front-runner, former president Donald Trump.

More than 150 people filled the community center in Treynor to hear what Haley had to say.

“Now I’m running for president,” said Haley. “And I don’t need to tell you how bad things are. You don’t have to turn on the news to see it.”

Topics she discussed included education, veteran services, and national security. Before the town hall, she spoke with 6 News to answer questions, like what sets her apart from Trump and DeSantis.

“We’ve got to go with a new generational leader that leaves the negativity to the past and starts looking forward to the future,” Haley said.

A big topic: border control.

“We need to do whatever it takes to secure the border,” Haley said. “We don’t need rhetoric to do that.”

Haley’s international relations experience was stressed over the night.

“I’m the only one who has had day-to-day foreign policy experience...every single day I was at the UN,” she said.

That experience is what Kay Carne who came from Omaha said draws her to Haley.

“I think she’s an incredibly intelligent woman. I think she’d be a great leader for our country, and I think she really knows her policy,” said Carne.

Ward Chambers from Treynor came out to listen and learn, he said.

“For the record, [I’m] a registered independent, but I’m going to caucus with the Republicans. I trade off through the years,” said Chambers.

He said he plans to return in four weeks to make the case for the candidate he says best aligns with his views.

