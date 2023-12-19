We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley makes campaign stop in Treynor

Just four weeks remain until the 2024 Iowa caucus.
GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley continued her Iowa town hall tour in Treynor on Monday night.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREYNOR, Iowa. (WOWT) - Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley continued her town hall tour through Iowa in Treynor on Monday.

The tour aims to close the gap between her and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and clear-cute front-runner, former president Donald Trump.

More than 150 people filled the community center in Treynor to hear what Haley had to say.

“Now I’m running for president,” said Haley. “And I don’t need to tell you how bad things are. You don’t have to turn on the news to see it.”

Topics she discussed included education, veteran services, and national security. Before the town hall, she spoke with 6 News to answer questions, like what sets her apart from Trump and DeSantis.

“We’ve got to go with a new generational leader that leaves the negativity to the past and starts looking forward to the future,” Haley said.

A big topic: border control.

“We need to do whatever it takes to secure the border,” Haley said. “We don’t need rhetoric to do that.”

Haley’s international relations experience was stressed over the night.

“I’m the only one who has had day-to-day foreign policy experience...every single day I was at the UN,” she said.

That experience is what Kay Carne who came from Omaha said draws her to Haley.

“I think she’s an incredibly intelligent woman. I think she’d be a great leader for our country, and I think she really knows her policy,” said Carne.

Ward Chambers from Treynor came out to listen and learn, he said.

“For the record, [I’m] a registered independent, but I’m going to caucus with the Republicans. I trade off through the years,” said Chambers.

He said he plans to return in four weeks to make the case for the candidate he says best aligns with his views.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska falls to Texas in bid for NCAA national volleyball title
A New York man died after his truck rolled into a ditch in Cass County Saturday afternoon.
Truck driver dies in rollover crash along Interstate 80 in Cass County
Omaha Police are investigating an early-morning crash and vehicle fire Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash, vehicle fire in Elkhorn
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady confirmed to 6 News his office received a 'swatting' call...
Ashland authorities investigate apparent ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes questions for employees at Iowa Spring Manufacturing in...
“Why are we in a situation where we’re even having those discussions?’ DeSantis says of Trump’s ‘poison in the blood’ comments about migrants
GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley continued her Iowa town hall tour in Treynor on Monday...
Nikki Haley makes campaign stop in Treynor
File photo
Nebraska AG: Omaha’s new weapons ordinances violate state law
Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers says Omaha's new weapons ordinances violate the state's firearms laws.
Nebraska AG says Omaha's weapons ordinances violate state law