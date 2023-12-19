We are Local
Flags at half-staff to honor Sandra Day O’Connor

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Flags were lowered on Tuesday in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor as the nation laid her to rest.

Earlier this month, President Biden issued a proclamation ordering U.S. flags lowered on the day of her interment to show respect for Justice O’Connor, who died Dec. 1 at the age of 93.

Justice O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the high court, retiring in 2006 after serving there 25 years following her nomination by President Reagan in 1981. She lay in repose there on Monday, allowing the public to pay their respects ahead of a private ceremony.

“She would often say, ‘It was good to be the first, but I don’t want to be the last,’” Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said at the ceremony.

RELATED: Excerpts of Justice O’Connor's Supreme Court opinions

Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts spoke at her funeral in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday morning.

“Sandra Day O’Connor, daughter of the American West, was a pioneer in her own right — breaking down the barriers in the legal and political worlds and the nation’s consciousness,” Biden said. “To her, the Supreme Court was the bedrock — the bedrock of America.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

