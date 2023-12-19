We are Local
DeSantis questions Trump’s ‘poison in the blood’ comments about migrants

GOP candidate tells Iowans such language won’t strengthen the border: ‘Why are we in a situation where we’re even having those discussions?’
Ron DeSantis told Iowans such language won't strengthen the border, saying "Why are we in a situation where we're even having those discussions?"
By Dave Price
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray TV Iowa State Capitol Bureau) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, Monday told employees of an Iowa business that he — not former president Donald Trump — would be disciplined in talking about serious issues impacting the country like immigration.

Over the weekend, Trump said that “illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation.” President Joe Biden’s campaign pointed out how similar Trump’s words were to Adolph Hitler, the German leader who murdered millions of Jews during the Holocaust in the 1940s.

“He’s disgusting,” former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, another GOP presidential challenger, said of Trump’s comments. “And what he’s doing is dog-whistling to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strain from the economy and from the conflicts around the world. He’s dog-whistling to blame it on people from areas that don’t look like us.”

DeSantis responded to a reporter’s question about Trump’s remarks.

“This border is such a disaster. What’s happening to this country is terrible,” DeSantis said about the Biden administration’s southern border policies. “This is like a huge issue for Republicans... It’s a huge liability for Biden.”

Regarding Trump’s choice of words, DeSantis said: “I just think it is a tactical mistake.”

He added: “Why are we in a situation where we’re even having those discussions? We need a candidate that’s going to be very focused and disciplined... on pressing the case against the Biden administration... on showing what they did... What they’ve done has been a disaster for this country... and showing the American people how we are going to do it better.”

DeSantis has proposed finishing construction of a wall along the southern part of the United States where it borders Mexico, making immigrants pay an additional fee on the money they send out of the country to relatives to fund the wall and sending in U.S. Special Forces who could fatally shoot suspected drug cartel members in Mexico.

DeSantis made his comments at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, where the company’s president and CEO, Tim Bianco, endorsed his campaign for president.

