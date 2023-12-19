We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk

A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.(North Dakota Geological Survey)
By KFYR staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Coal miners in North Dakota made a big discovery over Memorial Day weekend.

The miners at Freedom Mine near Beulah uncovered a seven-foot-long mammoth tusk.

After the discovery, they contacted the North Dakota Geological Survey, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Bureau of Land Management.

The tusk along with other bones were excavated from an old streambed over the course of two weeks.

Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah
Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah(Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources)

The bones were then taken to the paleontology lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Paleontologists will try to identify the species of the recovered bones once they are cleaned.

The North Dakota Geological Survey and the Freedom Mine are working on a plan to use the fossils for an educational outreach program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska falls to Texas in bid for NCAA national volleyball title
A New York man died after his truck rolled into a ditch in Cass County Saturday afternoon.
Truck driver dies in rollover crash along Interstate 80 in Cass County
Omaha Police are investigating an early-morning crash and vehicle fire Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash, vehicle fire in Elkhorn
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady confirmed to 6 News his office received a 'swatting' call...
Ashland authorities investigate apparent ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

Kristi Wishnack puts up an "angel tree" in memory of her son, Zackery, each Christmas.
Omaha mother fights for fentanyl awareness after son’s death
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a Monday morning blaze at a...
Crews battle Monday morning fire at south Omaha home
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend